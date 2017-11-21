A 6.3 magnitude earthquake took place in China at the border with India

A 6.3 magnitude earthquake was felt on Saturday morning in the southern region of China, precisely at the border with India, in a not-so-populated area, reported the US Geoscience Institute (USGS).

The natural phenomenon did not cause significant casualties or material damage, mentioned a press release published by the authorities from that region.

However, the earthquake affected in a greater or lesser extent the electrical network and several buildings situated in the epicenter area, the Chinese town of Nyingchi in the Autonomous Region of Tibet.

The earthquake was felt by the residents at 06.34 local times, at a depth of 10 kilometers.

In the rural area of the city, four replicas with a 3.1 magnitude were felt.

The epicenter was located at 21 kilometers northeast of the Chinese village of Lunang, in the Tibetan Autonomous Region of Tibet.

China’s seismological office announced that the highest earthquake hit a surface of only 500 square meters, which is poorly populated.

According to local residents, the earthquake lasted 30 seconds.

Southwestern China is frequently affected by earthquakes.

In 2008, an 8-degree magnitude earthquake killed nearly 70.000 people in Sichuan Province.