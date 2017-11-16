Emergency landing after a woman found out that is being cheated

A Qatar flight was forced to make an emergency landing after one of the passengers had discovered her husband was cheating on her.

The Independent writes the woman found out her spouse is unfaithful exactly when they were halfway.

The British paper writes the Iranian woman waited for her husband to fall asleep and use his fingerprint to unlock his smartphone.

While looking for “evidence” into her man’s smartphone, the woman discovered he was in fact cheating.

As soon as her suspicions were confirmed, the woman began to hit her husband who was still sleeping.

The shocked passengers have struggled to calm her down, but every single effort was in vain because the woman was out of control.

The incident took place on 5th November, but the British paper exposed the mishap last week.

The most disturbing part is the fact that the situation has become even tenser after the pilots have decided to make an emergency landing in India.

Eventually, the couple who was also carrying their child were thrown out off the plane, while the aircraft resumed its initial course.

“The family spent a day in the Chennai Airport. There was no need for the police to interfere”, a source told The Independent.

The local Indian press wrote the woman drank alcohol and the family was denied access to any aircraft until the woman had recovered, revealed airport director G. Chandramouli.