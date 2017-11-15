French President Emmanuel Macron: “Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin represent a threat”

The American and Russian counterparts pose a real threat against the Western values of tolerance and openness, but their isolation would be a counterproductive thing to do, revealed the French president Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday during an interview with the BBC.

“The explanation for their deviations is paranoia, their constant fear and their desire to protect something at any cost by forgetting their people desire an openness because they are connected to the rest of the world, but they reject that desire and tell them to act in accordance with their values, violating ours. The role of France in this respect is to preserve values and seek a way of political unification at a European level”, revealed Macron.

The President of France believes that the opening of the Louvre Museum in Abu Dhabi is a symbol of tolerance and diversity in the region.

“We are in the epicenter of a series of conflicts and struggles in the Muslim world. For my part, it is very important to uphold those who defend an open Islam.”

“At a European level, we need a collective plan, a common goal, a common imagination, that was the Islamic State Force – a promise of death, and I believe that one of the problems of Western society in the last decade has been the abandonment of imagination, ambition, and vision: no one is impressed by the single market, the financial market, labor reforms, or the budget outlook. [People] are motivated by an important plan, a story”, said the French president.

Emmanuel Macron took over the reign of the French state six months ago, promising to transform the economy, society, and even the identity of France.

Since then, he has made 28 official visits abroad and has put forward new proposals for reforming the European Union to provide the community bloc with a collective vision and to promote its benefits.