15 dead in Greece, while the hospitals are overcrowded

The floods swept away hundreds of streets and neighborhoods in Greece

So far, 15 persons have died and thousands of people were rushed to the hospital after they have suffered injuries during the torrential rains in Athena.

The most worrying part is the fact that in certain regions, the waters have reached a height of one meter.

Torrential rains have turned even more violent in the Attica region

The most affected cities are Mandra, Nea Peramos, and Megara, about 30 kilometers from Athens, where the residents were forced to leave their homes, cars, and neighborhoods.

Meanwhile, the streets have turned into mud rivers and debris and dozens of buildings were seriously damaged.

Violent storms are raging for almost a week in numerous areas of Greece

The authorities have imposed yesterday a state of emergency on Symi Island after a massive flooding swept the cars off the road and threw them into the sea, destroyed households and caused the interruption of electricity and interrupted the supply of drinking water.

Most humanitarian organizations citizens warn that those who are currently there or wish to travel to the Hellenic Republic that Symi Island’s infrastructure has been severely damaged, the buildings have been flooded and the area has been left without electricity.