The ISIS-fever reached the Indian Kashmir

For the first time, the Islamic State claims a terrorist attack with numerous victims and casualties.

According to the Indian press, ISIS claims its first attack in Indian Kashmir, stating its recruits were the masterminds who plotted the suicide bombing in Srinagar on Friday against a group of police officers.

The attack, committed by several armed individuals, resulted in the death of a policeman and the critical injuring of two of his colleagues.

One of the attackers, wearing a T-shirt with the Islamic State logo, was killed at the scene.

The Islamic State communicated for its greater or lesser official press agency Amaq, they have killed a Pakistani police officer.

The chief officer of the Indian region of Jamie-Kashmir Shesh Paul Vaid expressed its doubts regarding the alleged ties with ISIS of the author.

The attack that occurred on Friday in Srinagar was also claimed by the militant group Tehreek-Mujahideen.

Kashmir is currently facing a violent secession movement since the late 1980’s, when more than 44.000 people lost their lives, according to the South Asia Terrorism Portal (SATP).