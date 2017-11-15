New Delhi: the homeless people, forced to endure the thick blanket of smog

The homeless people who live on the streets of New Delhi have nowhere to go to escape from the thick smog which engulfed the Indian capital within the last four days.

Unfortunately for these people, the toxic smog is something they just have to deal with in every single minute because the capital is a constant danger they just can’t escape from.

While the usual residents who own a place, shelter themselves into their homes, these persons are forced to endure the devastating effects of the critical pollution level reported last week in New Delhi.

Another shocking aspect of this issue is the fact that among elders, there are also thousands of teenagers who, every single night, practically sleep on the ground, covering only with a thin blanket,

Meanwhile, the Indian medical association said the metropolis is in a “state of public health emergency” and urged to decision-makers to react.

“Delhi became unbearable, especially for children”, revealed businessman Vipin Malhotra.

Due to the low visibility, a runway of the international airport was suspended.

Local authorities are also thinking about closing the schools

Meteorological forecasts provide an identical situation in the upcoming days.

The smog episodes are recurring in autumn and winter in New Delhi, a city which the WHO has classified as the world’s most polluted in 2014.