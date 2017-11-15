Australia, becoming the 26th country in the world to legalize same-sex marriages

By Christmas, the same-sex marriages will become legal in Australia

Through a historical survey conducted at a national level by the Australian Bureau of Statistics, the Australian people have voted in favor of legalizing same-sex marriages.

Even if this is just a poll rather than a referendum, the percentage in favor of same-sex marriages was truly overwhelming: over 61%.

This represents more than 12,7 million Australian citizens, approximately 79.5% of Australian voters participated in the survey that lasted for eight weeks.

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said that this favorable outcome means gay marriages will become legalized by Christmas.

Most Australians (61.6%) backed the idea that their country would become the 26th nation to legalize same-sex marriage with more than three-quarters of voters taking part in a non-binding survey.

“The Australian people have commissioned us to do this. This year, before Christmas – this will be our commitment”, Turnbull told reporters in Canberra.